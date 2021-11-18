Call of Duty: Vanguard November 18 Update Makes 14 Changes to the Game

The third Call of Duty: Vanguard update in three days is now live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The update doesn’t feature any new content, but it does make 14 changes to the game — to both the game’s multiplayer and its Zombies mode — though none of it is very substantial, with almost half of the changes involving weapon tuning and weapon progression.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word if the update requires a download from players. If it does, the file size should be on the smaller side considering the size of the patch notes.

Speaking of the patch notes, below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes, courtesy of Sledgehammer Games:

MULTIPLAYER

-Weapon Tuning-

Reduced the effects of ADS Spread (aka Bloom) on base weapons (without attachments). Dev note: “Attachments improving Accuracy will reduce ADS Spread. Attachments with Accuracy penalties will increase the effects of ADS Spread.”

Balance pass on all Shotguns affecting range, pellet spread, hipfire penalty, and more.

-Weapon Challenges-

Fixed an issue where the MK11 launcher’s Long Shot Challenges were not tracking.

Corrected a mislabeled Proficiency required for the Mind Games Challenge for the Automaton.

Fixed a bug preventing the player from completing the Deadeye Challenge for the Fighting Knife.

-UI – Gameplay-

Fixed the Search and Destroy bomb glitch where players could see when an enemy was defusing the bomb.

-Perks-

Fixed the Gung Ho sprint speed shooting glitch – Slow down, friends.

-Field Upgrade-

Fixed a bug where players had 10x the amount of Armor HP than normal.

-Challenges-

Fixed a bug where the Grizzled Veteran Challenge – Get 50 Eliminations in Objective Modes was not tracking properly.

-XP-

Operators’ favorite weapons now provide the correct amount of XP when used.

-Clan Tags-

“You know you shouldn’t be rocking the SHG, IW, and Raven tags. Now we’ve made it so you can’t.”

ZOMBIES

-Exfil-

Addressed an issue where the player could still interact with the Exfil portal after failing to Exfil.

-Progression-

Corrected the MVP Highlight unlock text that displays when reaching level five with Solange.

-Covenants-

Addressed an issue where Legendary Covenants were still not appearing for some players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.