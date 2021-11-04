Call of Duty: Vanguard Releases First Comic

To celebrate the impending release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision and Sledgehammer Games have released the first issue of a free digital comic series based on the game! Six issues will be offered in total, but no release date has been announced for the follow-up issues, as of this writing. The series will act as a prequel to Vanguard, and it’s being written by the same writers that worked on the game, namely Sam Maggs (who is also scripting), Brent Friedman, Tochi Onyebuchi, and Stephen Rhodes. The series features Piotr Kowalski on art and covers, Brad Simpson on colors, and letters by Comicraft.

Readers interested in checking out the first issue can find a link in the Tweet embedded below.

The issue opens on a swift kill by Carver Butcher. Task Force One is clearly behind enemy lines and ready to begin an operation, but Butcher forces them to wait for the arrival of “a leader.” The story then flashes back to France in 1944. Sergeant Arthur Kingsley has split his forces, allowing half his group to regroup while the other half is captured. While Kingsley and his men are planning a rescue mission, they are interrupted by Butcher, who offers Kingsley a job with Special Operations, but it will require that he abandon his men. Unsurprisingly, Kingsley refuses, and Butcher tells him to find him should he survive.

The comic does a really nice job setting up the rest of the series, while establishing what kind of man Kingsely is. While Butcher argues that abandoning the men will serve the greater good, Kingsley can’t leave his soldiers behind. It’s a really solid start, and fans looking forward to Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s release this week will definitely want to check it out for themselves!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release November 5th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Call of Duty: Vanguard? What did you think of the first issue of the comic prequel?