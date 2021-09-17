Call of Duty: Vanguard’s First Zombies Map Reportedly Leaked

Zombies mode has long been a staple of the Call of Duty series, and it seems that tradition will continue with Call of Duty: Vanguard. If a new leak is to be believed, a name for the first Zombies map has been revealed: War of the Dead. That bit of information comes from @TheMW2Ghost on Twitter, who has a pretty strong track record when it comes to leaks. The name is obviously a throwback to the works of George Romero, and it seems like it would be a nice fit for Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s World War II setting!

The original Tweet from @TheMW2Ghost can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/TheMW2Ghost/status/1438589160974082061

As with any rumor, readers will want to take this one with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Activision or Treyarch. While Sledgehammer Games is the primary developer on Vanguard, Treyarch is the team handling Zombies mode. As such, Vanguard‘s Zombies mode will continue the Dark Aether storyline established in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. For fans that have been invested in that storyline over the last year, this should bode well!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next title in Activision’s long-running series. This entry takes players back to World War II, and the game will even feature some maps that first appeared back in Call of Duty: World at War. Very little concrete information has been revealed about the game’s Zombies mode, but with Vanguard less than two months away, that could change in the very near future.Chances seem pretty good that we’ll get some info about Zombies mode longbefore the game actually drops; we might even get confirmation on that first map! For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release November 5th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

