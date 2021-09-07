As previously announced, Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games are set to host a Call of Duty: Vanguard worldwide multiplayer reveal today ahead of the latest and greatest Call of Duty title's beta access opening up. While relatively little is known about the exact nature of what will be said and shown by Sledgehammer Games, we have gathered together everything you need to know about the reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer -- and what to expect from it.

How to Watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Reveal

Helpfully, the multiplayer reveal for Call of Duty: Vanguard will take place on both the official Call of Duty channels on Twitch and YouTube. For ease of access, we have embedded the YouTube reveal stream at the top of this article. The multiplayer reveal is explicitly set to kick off at 10AM PT/1PM ET.

The Call of Duty #Vanguard Multiplayer Reveal will be live at 10am on Sept 7th! Get ready for news of new MP modes, maps, weapons, beta, and MORE 👀 📅 September 7th

⏰ 10AM PT Watch it here:

➡️Twitch - https://t.co/pqo4pLRrqo

➡️Youtube - https://t.co/BYkotDlHRT — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 6, 2021

What to Expect at the Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Reveal

As the embedded tweet above indicates, Sledgehammer Games is explicitly set to share news about Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer maps, modes, weapons, features, and more. Thanks to a blog post from Sledgehammer Games about upcoming beta content, it seems fair to assume that maps like Champion Hill, Hotel Royal, Gavutu, Red Star, and Eagle's Nest might make an appearance at the event today alongside new game mode Patrol. Patrol, based on the Hardpoint mode, is described as an "objective-based mode" that includes "a scoring zone in near-constant motion." Essentially, players will constantly need to be moving around if they are looking to earn the most points.

As for features, Sledgehammer Games previously noted Combat Pacing will be in the beta. Combat Pacing essentially allows players to determine just how deep in the muck they want to get with Tactical, Assault, and Blitz options. The number of players in these lobbies will vary depending on the map size and Combat Pacing specifically selected with Tactical being the classic experience while Blitz is for "high-action lobbies where the intensity is cranked up to frenetic levels."

It is worth stating that while the various Call of Duty studios were not specifically named as part of the California lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment and discrimination against women, the overall company continues to deal with the very public fallout from it. As noted above, the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal is set to take place later today, September 7th, at 10AM PT/1PM ET. Call of Duty: Vanguard itself is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on November 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Call of Duty title right here.

