Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Play Beta Goes Live After Delay

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Ranked Play beta meant to give players a taste of a more competitive experience was supposed to go live on February 17th, but that didn’t happen at the expected time. It was delayed at the last minute due to launch issues that were only present on the live version of the beta, the developers said, but it still just barely made it within the February 17th release window after those issues were resolved. For those who were waiting on it, Vanguard’s Ranked Play beta is back on and is available now to try out.

Treyarch Studios and other branches of the Vanguard development team announced the return of Ranked Play Thursday night as the beta went live. An update was released which required a restart of Vanguard at which point the Ranked Play beta would be present.

As mentioned previously, this is indeed a beta, so the developers warned more than once that there may still be some issues players encounter within. One of the problems already mentioned was now certain weapons and more are displayed in the Create-a-Class feature, but Treyarch said those issues will be resolved later.

“NOTE: Additional weapons, attachments, and equipment are restricted in-game at launch, but will currently appear as unrestricted in Create-a-Class,” Treyarch said. “These will correctly display as restricted in your Loadouts in-game, and are replaced with default items when you spawn in.”

As those who’ve been around Call of Duty’s various ranked modes before or have watched the pros play, you’ll know that there are some weapons and attachments that are always restricted from competitive play. The same rules apply here, but a few more weapons have been added to the list for this beta. The weapons, attachments, and equipment below are all restricted in addition to everything else listed here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Additional Ranked Play Restrictions

BAR

Cooper Carbine

PPSh-41

Welgun

KG M40

All Magazine attachments

Pistol attachments that increase Rate of Fire

Shrouded Sniper Proficiency

Smoke Grenade

Gammon Bomb

Sticky Bomb

Mechanic Perk

Armory Perk

No word has been shared yet on when this beta will transition into the real deal and Ranked Play will be released officially, but expect to hear more about that as the beta situation is monitored.