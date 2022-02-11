Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Beta Date, Details Revealed

With Call of Duty: Vanguard getting Season Two soon to usher in another wave of content, players have a Ranked Play mode to look forward to where they can test their skills against other players in a more competitive setting. Activision and Sledgehammer Games said that Ranked Play mode would start with a beta released at the start of Season Two, but it looks as though the beta will actually start a bit later now that a date has been set. The Ranked Play beta will begin on February 17th with additional new details shared this week to show off what this ranked experience looks like in Vanguard.

The date for the beta was set in the announcement shared on Twitter below that included a video showing off the Ranked Play mode. If you’ve played in the ranked environments in past Call of Duty games, you’ll already have an idea of how this works, but the video – as well as the more detailed “Rank Roundtable” overview included in the Twitter thread – provides specifics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1492226051392434182

In Vanguard, the Ranked Play mode will consist of seven different skill divisions with five tiers within each of them. After playing five placement matches to set a baseline for where you should be, you’ll get slotted into one of those divisions so that you can start your climb upwards. There’s also a rank progression system that’ll take you up to Rank 50.

TO show how well you did during the season, you’ll be able to cash in your overall ranked standing at the end of each season to obtain rewards. Those rewards will presumably be revealed towards the end of each season and should change each time with the better rewards naturally tucked away at the higher positions. For those who can make it near the top, you’ll be able to view your position on a leaderboard that shows the top 250 players. That’s the same leaderboard where we expect the pros will be hanging out, too, so top-tier players may find themselves ranked among professional Call of Duty players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Ranked Play beta begins on February 17th, so prepare to tune in then to practice for the real deal when the mode is fully released.