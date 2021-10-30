Call of Duty: Vanguard Confirms Disappointing Report Is True

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have confirmed a disappointing report about Call of Duty: Vanguard. When the new Call of Duty game releases next week via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, it will do so without Ranked Play, which reports leaked earlier this week. That said, while Ranked Play will be missing at launch, it’s in the works, but players will need to wait until 2022 to experience it.

The news comes the way of the official Call of Duty Twitter account, which notes that Sledgehammer Games, with the help of Treyarch, is “look[ing] forward to bringing a new level of Ranked Play support to Vanguard.” What “a new level” means, we don’t know. It makes it sound it won’t be a standard implementation, but it’s also possible this is just marketing speak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, it’s unclear when in 2022 Ranked Play will release. “2022” is obviously a very vague window of time. And unfortunately, there’s also no word when we will hear more about it. The official Call of Duty Twitter account notes “more details will be shared at a later date.” Obviously, this is just as vague as its release date.

Some have speculated that Treyarch’s inclusion suggests Ranked Play is also finally coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, but this speculation ignores the fact that Raven Software now handles the development of Call of Duty: Warzone.

What also remains unclear is whether the addition of Ranked Play will remove skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) from casual playlists. It probably won’t, but it’s a possibility.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the latest COD game, Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, COD Mobile, and COD 2022, click here.