New Call of Duty Game Announced

Activision has announced that it is currently in the process of developing an all-new entry in the Call of Duty franchise. Specifically, this title is one that is going to be developed by studio Digital Legends, which is a company that Activision revealed this week that it had now formally acquired. Rather than this new title being part of the annualized Call of Duty series that comes to consoles and PC, though, Digital Legends is instead helming a new game that will come to mobile platforms.

Detailed in a recent press release, Activision talked more about its acquisition of Digital Legends and what it expects from the company in the future. “This is an incredible team of development pros at Digital Legends, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the Activision team,” said Activision’s president Rob Kostich of the move. “This is a great step forward as we continue to build additional world-class development resources focused on creating exciting and innovative content for our players.”

As a whole, it’s not that surprising to see Activision continue to double-down on Call of Duty when it comes to the mobile space. Its current offering on mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, is far and away the biggest Call of Duty game ever made and has surpassed 500 million downloads over the course of its lifespan.

Whatever this new Call of Duty game ends up being will also continue to only sit alongside the titles that Activision releases for other gaming platforms. Specifically, this year’s installment in Call of Duty: Vanguard is poised to launch in one week and will bring players back to the battlefields of World War II. Conversely, rumors and reports have indicated that next year’s mainline game will be that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is a sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot.

