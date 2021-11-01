Call of Duty: Vanguard PC Specs Revealed Alongside New Trailer

Call of Duty: Vanguard is officially set to release in just a matter of days on November 5th, and ahead of that, the lead developer of the PC version, Beenox, has shared a new trailer for that platform in addition to the official PC system requirements. As usual, there’s the minimum and recommended PC specs alongside a number of different ones for competitive and Ultra 4K play.

It has also been announced that PC players will be able to preload Call of Duty: Vanguard beginning tomorrow, November 2nd, at 1PM ET/10AM PT if pre-purchased digitally. You can check out the new Call of Duty: Vanguard PC trailer below:

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1455203379848830987

The official PC system requirements, as shared in the blog by Beenox, are included below, but it’s worth noting there is a small caveat that storage space requirements might expand based on mandatory game updates:

Operating System

Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU

Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM

Minimum: 8 GB

Recommended: 12 GB

Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

Storage Space

Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch

Hi-Rez Assets Cache

Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB

Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game’s settings.

Video Card

Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video Memory

Minimum: 2 GB

Recommended: 4 GB

Competitive: 8 GB

Ultra 4K: 10 GB

Recommended Drivers of NVIDIA/AMD

NVIDIA: 472.12

AMD: 21.9.1

As noted above, Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on November 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Call of Duty title right here.

