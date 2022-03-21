Snoop Dogg Is Officially Coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, and Mobile

Following a tease just last week, Activision has today officially announced that the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to a number of different Call of Duty games. Releasing in April, Snoop Dogg will be coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile. And while this might seem like a bizarre collaboration at first glance, this actually isn’t the first time that Snoop has crossed over with Call of Duty.

Snoop Dogg will first begin coming to these various Call of Duty titles on April 1st when he will become available as a Lucky Draw in Call of Duty: Mobile. This version of Snoop will see him wearing a 24K gold outfit. As for Vanguard and Warzone, Snoop Dogg won’t be releasing until April 19th. At this time, he will be purchasable as part of the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle. The Vanguard and Warzone version of Snoop will see him resembling an old-timey gangster, which is more appropriate given the time period in which Vanguard is set.

As for Snoop Dogg himself, he seems thrilled to be crossing over with Call of Duty once again. Previously, Snoop was involved with Call of Duty: Ghosts when he appeared as an additional voiceover pack. “The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game!” Snoop Dogg said in a statement that was posted to the Call of Duty website today. “Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out.”

Are you planning to pick up these new Snoop Dogg operators in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, or Mobile in the coming month? And what do you think about outlandish additions like this to Call of Duty in a general sense?