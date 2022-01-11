Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Adding Long-Awaited Feature “Soon”

In a huge update about the future of Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies, Treyarch has confirmed that a long-awaited, and previously promised, feature is still in the works. In the process of this, it also explained why the feature, which is seemingly basic, is taking so long for the team to implement. Of course, the bulk of Treyarch is likely working on Call of Duty 2023, and possibly the Zombies mode for Call of Duty 2022. The crew still working on the game’s Zombies mode is likely a skeleton crew, so this is likely a part of the explanation, though it’s not mentioned. What is mentioned is that the feature is taking longer than even the team thought it would due to the general issues that switching the mode to dedicated servers has caused.

“Let’s be honest… moving Zombies to an infrastructure hosted entirely on dedicated servers for the first time in a new engine hasn’t been a seamless experience,” said Treyarch. “In the past, traditional Zombies lobbies ran on player-hosted servers, which were often prone to a myriad of issues, depending on the player’s connection and several other factors. While the gameplay experience should now be smoother across the board for matches of all sizes on dedicated servers in Vanguard, the process of pausing said servers for Solo and single-player Private matches isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. Like all of you, we wanted Dedicated Server Pause for solo players to be included sooner, and the amount of work required to get it right has frankly taken longer than we would’ve liked. Thanks for your patience while we wrap up its implementation in an upcoming update.”

As you can see, there’s still no word when the feature will be added. “An upcoming update” could suggest the feature is somewhat imminent, but it’s vague enough that it could refer to an update that is months from now.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation progresses, but for now, don’t expect to hear about the implementation of this feature in the imminent future. Meanwhile, speaking of the mode’s future, be sure to check out the hyperlink at the top of the article for everything going on with Vanguard Zombies now and in the near future.