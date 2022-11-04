Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Second Map May Be Hidden in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's second, unannounced map may be hidden within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty: Warzone launched in early 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic began. The game was a huge sensation as it was a free and fun game that people could entertain themselves with while stuck inside. Despite the game's success, many criticized the lack of variety in the environments. It took nearly two years before the game had a new battle royale map. Even though there was a smaller map and the original map got updated, many felt that there should be more. It seems like Raven and the other teams behind the battle royale game took that to heart, because they may have already figured out what the second map looks like.

Insider Gaming reported that it believes it found the second map for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign mission titled "El Sin Nombre". The mission sees players infiltration a mansion that belongs to a cartel leader and apparently, there's a table behind Diego before you kill him that has a map that looks like a battle royale map on it. The game's second map is rumored to be called Las Almas, a massive Mexican city featured in the campaign with buildings, mountains, and rivers. Based on what's been seen of this city in the campaign, it has lots of potential for all kinds of tactical battles.

(Photo: Insider Gaming)

Given we have only seen a bit of the first Warzone 2 map, it's likely it'll be awhile before we see the second one. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a few weeks away from releasing and it's unclear how Raven and Infinity Ward plan to support it. It seems like the developer is starting over from scratch so it can apply all of the lessons learned from the first game.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on November 16th.