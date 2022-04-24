Call of Duty Insider Teases Warzone 2 Map

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is -- unsurprisingly -- going to come with a new map when it releases. Activision and Raven Software have yet to reveal this map, but according to a new rumor, it's going to be quite different from Caldera and Verdansk, at least in terms of environments and flavor. If a new rumor is to be believed, then the next Warzone map that will release with Warzone 2 is taking "heavy inspiration" from Medellin, Colombia. And this makes sense if you've been staying up to date with the latest Call of Duty 2022 rumors, many of which claim the game is taking players to South America and will have a story that involves the drug cartels that operate out of the southern continent.

Medellin is, for those that don't know, the second-largest city in Colombia, only smaller than the capital of the country, Bogota. Boasting a population of roughly 2.5 million, the city and surrounding area has plenty of notable landmarks like The Medellín Metro, the Plaza Mayor of Medellin, and an absolutely massive anelectric escalator that could provide points of interest for the map. Beyond this, it's unclear what makes a good place to draw inspiration in particular.

As for the rumor, it comes the way of The Ghost of Hope over on Twitter, a prominent Call of Duty leaker who, unfortunately, doesn't divulge anything else about the map beyond this.

The Warzone 2 map will heavily take inspiration from Medellin, Colombia. pic.twitter.com/3W7EOi4Kda — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) April 23, 2022

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source has proven reliable in the past, it doesn't change the fact that this is all a rumor and unofficial. Further, even if it's accurate it's subject to change.

