Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Is Getting a Rocket League Mode

Following Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's addition of several footballers including Lionel Messi and more in the game and in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as Operators, Activision is doubling down on that wort of content by taking a page out of Rocket League's book. The publisher revealed this week that Warzone 2 will be getting a Rocket League-style mode where players have to compete against each other to score points while riding on ATVs. This new content and more is scheduled to arrive on December 14 at 10 a.m. PT whenever the games' first midseason update arrives.

This limited-time mode is called "Warzone Cup" and consists of two teams of three. Outfitted with ATVs similar to the ones players are already used to seeing, players have to use unique abilities that again mirror the Rocket League setup while they try to push a ball into a goal and prevent their opponents from doing so.

"This limited-time mode brings two teams of three Operators to the Al Easima Field, home of one of the league rivals to Al Mazrah's football club," Activision said about this new mode. "Here, they will have special ATVs with a pulse ability to push a massive football into the other team's goal. Collect and toss Shock Sticks to stall your opponents or boost through enemy vehicles to ram them out of the way!"

The matches are played up until either a team reaches five points or the five-minute timer expires. While you can of course play with the real-world footballers as your Operators, any Operator is usable in this mode.

As is the case with any of Call of Duty's big seasonal updates, this is just a fraction of what's planned for the first notable midseason update. It's called "Season 1 Reloaded" just as past midseason updates have been named to refresh different seasons. This Season 1 Reloaded content will get underway on December 14th and will be kicked off with a Double XP and Double Weapon XP bonus, too, so expect to see more players active in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 whenever this update goes live.