Call of Duty: Warzone Just Ruined Playlists for Solo and Duos Leaving Fans Furious

Raven Software just made controversial changes to Call of Duty: Warzone ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Taking to social media platform X, Raven Software alerted all Call of Duty: Warzone players that it is consolidating playlists in the game, removing content for both Solo and Duos players. And as you would expect, Call of Duty fans are very unhappy with the changes.

"While we draw closer to Black Ops 6 and make preparations for the future of Warzone, we will be consolidating the current playlist selection starting today into the following: Battle Royale Solos & Quads and Resurgence Duos & Quads," reads the update. "Plunder, Bootcamp, and active Limited-Time Modes will also remain available. And, as previously announced, Trios will continue to be available via Ranked Play, with the current season ending on Thursday, October 17th. We look forward to sharing more details in the future."

This means, until further notice, there is no Battle Royale Trios or Duos, no Resurgence Solos, and Resurgence Trios is only available in Ranked Play. Why this is, Raven Software doesn't elaborate. All it notes is that this is being done in "preparations of the future of Warzone."

The response to this has been overwhelmingly and universally negative. While some players suspected consolidation of playlists could be on the horizon, many did not expect to be this severe.

"This might be one of the worst decisions I've ever seen," writes YouTube content creator Westie of the news. "You're essentially sunsetting core branches of your game and giving no real explanation at the time the change is being made. Some added context/information would be wonderful."

"I don't think you realize how many people will step away until black ops. So it's either solo or find three friends to play with," writes another.

There is no Way hahahahah — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) September 26, 2024

LMFAO.



So this confirms it. Duos is literally just gone for 2 months before BO6 launches.



Now trios is gone.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Loochy (@LoochyTV) September 26, 2024

This is a freaking joke lmao — royaltyg 〽️ (@itsRoyaltyG) September 26, 2024

At the moment of publishing, neither Raven Software nor Activision nor anyone involved with the game in any capacity has addressed the blowback this decision has been getting. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.