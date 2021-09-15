Call of Duty Reveals Free Loot from Prime Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone players with Amazon Prime can now score some free in-game loot in both games. Activision and Amazon have a long history of offering free in-game content, and that partnership now continues through Prime Gaming. Starting today, players can snag a number of free items. All of the content available today will only be offered through October 12th, so Call of Duty fans will want to act quickly to get in on these bundles! Activision also teased that Call of Duty: Mobile content will be offered in the future.

The first of three bundles currently available is the Bogged Down Bundle. Available now in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, the bundle includes five items for the player’s operator: Epic “Swamp” Woods Operator Skin, Legendary “Track Master” SMG Weapon Blueprint, Epic “Monsoon” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint, Epic “Swamp Mudder” Emblem, and a Rare “True North” Weapon Sticker.

In addition to Bogged Down, two bundles based on the World Series of Warzone are being offered. The Summer 2021 Pack includes the following: Epic “Stolen Crown” Calling Card, Epic “Howl” Emblem, 1-Hour Double XP Token, and 1-Hour Double Weapon XP Token. The World Series of Warzone Bundle includes the following: Legendary “Shopping Cart” Assault Rifle Blueprint, Legendary “Management Material” SMG Blueprint, Epic “Crown” Weapon Charm, and Epic “Killcam Staredown” Calling Card. Content from the World Series of Warzone Bundle can be used in Black Ops Cold War now, but not until October 7th in Warzone.

All in all, this seems like a hefty dose of free content, offering both practical and cosmetic benefits. More will be on the way soon, so Call of Duty players that haven’t linked their Activision account with Prime Gaming will definitely want to do so soon!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to snag this free Call of Duty content? How do you feel about these bundles? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!