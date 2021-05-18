Call of Duty Trailer Shows Off Rambo Skin, '80s Event

✖

Activision shared its best teaser yet for the ‘80s Action Heroes event coming to Call of Duty games with a new trailer released on Tuesday to show off the Rambo skin. The cosmetic from one of the most iconic action heroes around took front and center throughout the trailer, but the Die Hard references noticeably took a backseat to Rambo. The event will kick off on May 20th, so it won’t be long before we’re finally able to get our hands on these sorts of skins.

Call of Duty players can catch the trailer below to see what the plans are for at least the start of the new event starting in the next couple of days. It’s as dramatic as an ‘80s action movie itself with robberies, explosions, and narration littering the trailer until we finally get to see a better look at the Rambo skin coming to the game.

From seeing Rambo so much, however, it’s noticeable how absent the Die Hard presence is. In fact, it doesn’t appear as though we’ve even seen the skin for John McClane yet. We hadn’t seen it in the past, and while there’s a close-up on a character around 20 seconds into the trailer after a Die Hard reference is made, we never see anyone who looks like John McClane. The closest we got to seeing the Die Hard star was a shot of a character running through a hallway with no shoes on, a reference to the first film in the series where Bruce Willis’ character had to do the same albeit while the floor was covered in glass.

From the way Activision marketed its event, it was always expected that the release of these skins would be a gradual one that only started on May 20th, so we’ll likely see John McClane and perhaps other skins soon. Going off that logic, we can assume that we’ll first be able to get the Rambo skin on May 20th whenever the event gets underway. How it’ll be acquired through purchases, battle passes, challenges, or otherwise hasn’t been announced yet, though, so we’ll have to wait and see how Activision makes it attainable.

Call of Duty’s ‘80s event will be live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile on May 20th.