Call of Duty: Warzone Bug Is Making Everything Invisible

A new bug has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone, and it's making things randomly invisible in the game. The glitch was shared to Reddit by user freeyungal, and it shows a completely invisible truck. In addition, one teammate is invisible, as well! The bug does not appear to be as prominent as some of the other glitches found in the game, but it certainly seems like the kind of thing that could cause a lot of frustration! Activision and Infinity Ward have yet to officially comment on the glitch, but readers can view a video of the problem in the Reddit post below.

As far as glitches go, this one is certainly unusual! Replies to the original post on Reddit seem to indicate that other posters have encountered the issue, as well. The results seen in the video are actually pretty comical, as this is one of the most jarring issues that the game has had over the last few months.

It does not appear that there is anything players can do to fix the glitch. Fortunately, a number of patches and updates for Warzone have released since the game's debut back in March; an update was just released earlier this weekend, fixing a number of other issues. The invisibility bug was not listed in those patch notes, but it seems likely that a fix for this strange problem will be released sooner, rather than later!

Of course, bugs have been all too common since the game's release, and new ones tend to crop-up with each update. Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 dropped earlier this month, so it's not too surprising to see some new glitches appearing, as a result. Unfortunately, updates for Warzone have been quite large, requiring players to free up a ton of space to download them. Friday's patch on Xbox One required a staggering 99.5 GB for Warzone only or 183 GB for both Warzone and Modern Warfare. Hopefully the inevitable patch requires a little bit less space!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

