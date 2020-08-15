Call of Duty: Warzone Update Is Massive on Xbox One

Call of Duty:Warzone players on the Xbox One had a rude awakening waiting for them this weekend with the release of the game’s latest update. On the Xbox One, the update came in at a whopping 66.3GB, and it was only that big for Microsoft’s console. The PlayStation 4 version was just 1.2GB and the PC version was 1.83GB at its largest size. Infinity Ward said in its patch notes for the update that the large Xbox One download was a result of “an unforeseen bug with the Microsoft patch delivery process” and that work was being done to make sure this sort of thing doesn’t happen again.

If you’re wondering why the differences between the update sizes are so vast, it’s because the Xbox One issue forced players to download files they already had. Infinity Ward said the download doesn’t affect the overall install size of the game and that it’ll still be 99.5GB for Warzone only which is still a massive size for any game to achieve. If you’re a Modern Warfare and Warzone owner who has everything installed both games offer, the final file size can reach up to a comical 183GB.

This file size is made even worse by the fact that there aren’t even that many notable changes in the update as indicated by the smaller size on the other platforms. It’s mostly just bugfixes as outlined in the notes below, but it’s still a required update if you want to play.

Call of Duty: Warzone/Modern Warfare Update

Fix for weapon models (sights and weapons picked up) corrupting on screen

Fix for an error that could occur when selecting “Play Again” option in Warzone

Fixed a bug where players could use the rope ascender through a closed door in Downtown

Fixed an issue where the world model of the Common AUG was appearing invisible in Warzone

The increased map counts in our playlists caused some maps to not appear in playlist rotations. To help them appear more regularly, we’re removing the following maps from each mode listed below: Headquarters - Removing Arklov Peak and Shipment Kill Confirmed -Removing Aniyah Incursion Cyber Attack - Removing Aniyah Incursion Hardpoint - Removing Piccadilly and Aniyah Incursion Search and Destroy - Removing Rust



Players have responded exactly as you’d expect they would to the update as seen in the responses below. File sizes like this aren’t exactly unexpected in Modern Warfare and Warzone at this point, so at least players are more used to it now when they see such staggering update sizes.