Call of Duty: Warzone Drops New Season 4 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest Warzone update makes some key changes to the meta.

The latest update for Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone has today been released. In recent days, most Call of Duty fans have likely been keeping up with news tied to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which is slated to be this year's new installment in the annualized series. Ahead of Black Ops 6 arriving this October, though, Activision continues to update and improve its free-to-play battle royale shooter with new improvements.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone comes with a handful of notable overhauls. Specifically, balance changes for the Sidewinder, AMR9, and Crossbow have all been pushed out while Thermobaric Grenades have now been taken out of the Gulag. Outside of this, the latest Warzone update has also incorporated some smaller bug fixes to better improve the overall experience.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Call of Duty: Warzone update, you can find them attached down below.

Call of Duty: Warzone June 11 Update Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

Gulag Removed Thermobaric Grenades from Gulag loadouts.



WEAPONS

» Battle Rifles «

Sidewinder JAK Thunder LMG Kit Reverted an unintentional removal of the ramping rate of fire property. Increased initial rate of fire to 555rpm, up from 375rpm. Decreased ramped rate of fire to 780rpm, down from 857rpm. Decreased shots required to reach ramped rate of fire to 9, down from 15. Increased delay before ramped rate of fire begins to decay to 350ms, up from 250ms.



» SMGs «

AMR9 JAK Atlas Conversion Kit Fixed an issue causing more damage than intended to be dealt when bullets hit the helmet area of an Operator's head.



» Marksman Rifle «

Crossbow Blastcap 20" Bolts Stuck damage decreased to 110, down from 200. Inner damage decreased to 110, down from 150. Outer damage decreased to 35, down from 50.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue allowing players to use the Biometic Scanner multiple times to manipulate the keycard they receive.

Fixed an issue preventing players from controlling the train on Urzikstan after it is hit by a Bunker Buster.

Fixed an issue causing a weapon to be displayed with unintended statistics or visual properties in the Gunsmith when deselecting a Conversion Kit.