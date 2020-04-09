Call of Duty: Warzone Just Leaked Duos Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. With it has come the addition of quads, also known as four-player squads. That said, while many Call of Duty fans are happy to see this addition, others are wondering when Duos is coming to the game. Well, actually, it looks like Duos is coming very soon. Today, Activision and Infinity Ward updated the official website for the game, and with this update came an official teaser for Duos. The teaser has since been removed, but not before Call of Duty fans spotted it and shared it with the rest of the Internet.

The teaser was more specifically multiple images that showcased the “New Modes” coming to the free-to-play battle royale game. One of these images was for quads, which showed off four players dropping together. Meanwhile, there was a third image that showed two players together; one shooting at an enemy while the other covered them from below whilst using a Tactical Shield.

At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have issued a comment on the accidental leak, and they likely won’t. However, that doesn’t change the fact this seemingly confirms the mode will drop sometime this season.

BREAKING: Duos is coming to Call of Duty Warzone in Modern Warfare Season 3, according to the official website. This has since been removed from the website. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/rTBSAuzD4Q — Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) April 8, 2020

Speaking of what’s coming in Season 3, Activision and Infinity Ward have released an official roadmap for the new season.It’s not highly detailed, but it does provide a rough guideline for what’s coming to the battle royale title in the coming weeks. You can check it out in its entirety, below:

Roadmap:

Launch Week:

New Operator: Alex

New Multiplayer Maps: Talsik Backlot – In the middle of the Urzikstan desert lies an urban city with a major construction project taking place at its center. With its citizens long evacuated, combat takes place from door-to-door as teams fight for control of the various overlooks and buildings. Hovec Sawmill – A sleepy farming village is under peril, as its main sawmill building has caught fire. Operators will fight within the burning wreckage and around it, visiting the local businesses such as the butchery, the mess hall, and even the beekeeper’s area, which includes a couple of active hives! Aniyah Incursion – You’ve experienced it in 10v10 and in Ground War – now fight within a more enclosed version of the area based around the central palace in Aniyah Incursion. Note the long sightlines looking out over the main courtyard and pool, along with the small crawl spaces within the palace that can be used to flank your enemies. And be careful with Killstreaks: The Palace can make it tricky to aim them into this complex, so placement will be key to getting those confirmed kills.

New Warzone Game Mode: Quads

New Weapons: SK5 Renetti

New Skins: Vehicle Skins



Coming Later in Season 3: