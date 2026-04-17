Classic PSP RPG Officially Getting New Remake This Year

A classic PlayStation RPG that originally launched on PSP is set to get a new remake and will officially launch in 2026. Despite being more limited when compared to the PS2 and PS3, the PSP still saw a number of excellent games throughout its lifespan. Many of the best PSP games happened to also be RPGs belonging to franchises like Final Fantasy, Persona, Star Ocean, and even Kingdom Hearts. Now, one RPG from a sizable franchise of its own is making a comeback early this fall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced today by publisher GungHo, the release date for Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter was unveiled alongside a new trailer. Originally released in 2006 on PC as The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC, the second entry in the Trails in the Sky series would come to PSP the following year in 2007. The game, which was also later ported to PS3 and PS Vita, never saw a wide release outside of Japan until 2015. As such, it’s been somewhat overlooked when considering the best RPGs that the PSP had to offer.

When it comes to this remake, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter is slated to release on September 17th. The game, which will boast new improvements to visuals, gameplay, and even feature all-new content not found in the original, will also be launching on non-PlayStation consoles for the first time. Specifically, it will be available for PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Play video

“After quelling the coup d’état that shook the Kingdom of Liberl, Estelle and Joshua have finally become senior bracers,” says the game’s synopsis. “However, on the eve of the Queen’s Birthday Festival, Joshua reveals the dark truth of his past before vanishing into the night, leaving only his brief farewell: ‘Goodbye, Estelle.’ Armed with Joshua’s harmonica and an unshakable determination, Estelle embarks upon a continent-spanning quest to find her partner.”

While Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter is perhaps the most notable PSP game getting a new remake this year, it’s not the only one. Recently, publisher NIS America announced that it would be remaking both games in its R-Type Tactics series, which were also exclusive to PSP. These remakes are planned to roll out earlier in the summer and will give PSP fans plenty to dive back into in the months ahead.