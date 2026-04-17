New Epic Games Store Free Game Just Released in 2025

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is one that is barely a year old. More often than not, the weekly free games that Epic hands out on its PC marketplace are pretty dated. While this isn’t always true, most titles that are given away on the Epic Store seem to be from the past five to ten years, which makes the likelihood of users having already played these games much higher. Fortunately, this isn’t the case with the latest freebie, as it’s one that only just arrived in 2025.

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From now until April 23rd at 11am ET, The Stone of Madness is free to download and keep for good on the Epic Games Store. Developed by The Game Kitchen, The Stone of Madness was released in January 2025 and typically retails for $29.99. As for how it plays, the game is equal parts a stealth and tactics title that puts players in control of five different characters with their own special abilities. This, combined with its hand-painted art style, results in The Stone of Madness being a very unique game on the Epic Store.

When it comes to the reviews for The Stone of Madness, though, they’ve been a bit mixed. Currently, the game boasts a 73/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic, which, while not terrible, isn’t anything to write home about, either. Still, those who fell on the positive end of the spectrum praised The Stone of Madness for its visuals and immersive storytelling. As such, there’s still plenty to like here, even though it may not be for everyone.

To learn more about The Stone of Madness, you can check out the game’s official launch trailer and synopsis below.

The Stone of Madness

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“The Stone of Madness is a real-time tactical stealth game set in an 18th-century Spanish Monastery. Located in the Pyrenees, this time-worn Jesuit monastery is home to a madhouse and an inquisitorial prison. Five prisoners – plagued by cruel punishment, madness, and despair – pool their skills and resources to face their phobias, stave off insanity, uncover the mysteries of the Monastery, and find a way to escape.

Escaping such a well-guarded monastery is no easy task, but Agnes, Leonora, Eduardo, Amelia, and Alfredo are determined to see it through. Alternate control of all five characters and use their unique upgradable skills to cast spells, assassinate targets, distract enemies, stun evil spirits, explore hard-to-reach areas, and more.”