5 Best Destructive Games Featuring Godzilla

There are no monsters in fiction as revered as Godzilla, so it makes sense that the atomic kaiju would have several game adaptations. However, the titles featuring Godzilla are mostly a mixed bag, either being very basic destruction simulators or incredibly straightforward battles against the reptilian beast. The best games involving Godzilla go beyond basic premises, showing how terrifying Godzilla can be, as well as the cast of monsters that usually surround icon from Japan’s post-nuclear films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Newer Godzilla games have introduced more polish to titles featuring the King of Monsters, but copyright laws have grown much stricter on Godzilla in recent years. As such, it’s much rarer to see Godzilla in any licensed game officially, meaning that most of his gaming appearances come from much older projects. Games from the Sega Dreamcast, original SNES, or other home consoles tend to have the best Godzilla adaptations, allowing players to wreak havoc as or against the massive monster.

5. Godzilla (2014)

Courtesy of PlayStation

When it comes to visual depictions of Godzilla in a game, Godzilla (PS4) may be the best there is. Until newer projects come out, this game was meant to bring Godzilla to modern consoles, acting as a tie-in to the 2014 film that established a new version of Godzilla to movie audiences. While that film was divisive to long-time fans, the game has a steady collection of supporters due to how much it simulates the sheer power Godzilla possess.

This game has its fair share of criticisms, mostly for how slow and clunky Godzilla can feel to control at times. However, this is perhaps a more accurately display of the kaiju, as Godzilla has been more of a lumbering juggernaut of strength rather than a nimble beast (unless you’re counting the latest Godzilla x Kong film). In many ways, Godzilla (PS4) is a simple but effective Godzilla Simulator, providing simple enjoyment of blasting atomic breath and destroying everything in your path without much resistance.

4. Godzilla 2: War of the Monsters

Courtesy of Nintendo

Godzilla 2: War of the Monsters is an oddity on this list, as you don’t even get to control the infamous monster at any point. That being said, this game offers a unique perspective, as you play as the human forces who have to contend against the creature. The result is a surprisingly deep turn-based strategy title, where you have to carefully plan your assault to minimize Godzilla’s destructive warpath. The bones of this game are solid, and can even be seen in 2026’s upcoming strategy titles to some degree.

Much like an RTS like Starcraft or Halo Wars, most of your time in this game will be spent slowly preparing your forces to contend with Godzilla. Positioning your units based on their unique abilities is important, but Godzilla can easily throw a wrench into your plans. The deliberate tactics of this game makes it an underrated gem to feature Godzilla, creating an experience unlike most projects with the movie superstar.

3. Godzilla Unleashed

Courtesy of Pipeworks Software

Originally released for the Nintendo Wii and PS2, Godzilla Unleashed is similar to a fighting game in some respects, featuring a large roster of rosters from the many films Godzilla has been in. The gameplay for this title has a shocking amount of depth to it, with several mechanics beyond just mashing buttons together to fight an enemy monster. Throughout a fight, your monster can collect crystals around an arena to fill up a “Critical Meter,” eventually allowing them to enter “Critical Mass.” This state causes all your attacks to grow stronger, unleashing power that is satisfying to control.

This game also includes a fairly extensive story mode, with multiple endings based on specific factions tied to different monsters. There are many references to past Godzilla movies in this game too, such as Godzilla’s Critical Mass state reflecting his power-up from Godzilla vs. Destoroyah. Almost similar to a WWE game, the constant ebb and flow of explosive moments between battling monsters is what this title does incredibly well.

2. Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee is nostalgic for a lot of die-hard fans, simply because it doesn’t hold back on the physicality of how monsters fight one another. Godzilla’s weird human fists aside, this is another fighting game with a strange roster of characters from across Godzilla’s mythos, but represented with more freedom than Godzilla Unleashed allowed. This game gives you the full kaiju experience, letting you damage and destroy buildings, fire lethal projectiles, or get in close for hand-to-hand battles and melee strikes.

Multiple modes flesh out this game’s combat, from Survival mode testing you against endless waves of enemies to Adventure mode giving you story progression for which monster you’re playing as. There is even a Destruction mode, where you have to destroy as much of the environment as you can to earn points for a victory. The diversity of battlefields and monsters creates matches where conditions are rarely the same, with a mixture of movement and combat strategy necessary for a win. This alone makes this game hardly mindless, yet incredibly easy to pick up and play.

1. Godzilla: Save The Earth

Courtesy of Pipeworks Studio

Despite many similarities to Destroy all Monsters Melee and Godzilla Unleashed, Godzilla: Save the Earth is the perfect middle ground between the two, creating the ideal monster fighting experience for those who love Godzilla’s long history. This game is more open-ended with its combat, with 3D movement that allows for greater freedom in player actions. The roster for this game is impressive too, featuring monsters from across Toho’s established canon beyond just Godzilla.

12 playable monsters include fan-favorites, like Jet Jaguar, Mothra, Biollante, and even Space Godzilla. This game is one of the few that also supports online multiplayer, although servers have long been shut down as of this time of writing. The reason why this game gets more praise than other Godzilla fighting games comes down to variety, as the gameplay has more to offer. Monster skill sets have greater depth, interactions with the environment provide a wider selection of advantages, and the story is more engaging than you’d expect.

With the ability to play with four players at a time, this Godzilla game earned an overwhelmingly positive reputations with fans of the source material. Even if some criticize this title for being little more than smashing action figures together, it does capture the destructive potential of a Godzilla property, and is a game many would love to see be remastered for modern systems.

What is your favorite game depicting Godzilla or other kaiju? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!