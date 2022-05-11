Call of Duty: Warzone Godzilla and Kong Event Now Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

At long last, Call of Duty: Warzone's Godzilla vs Kong event, which is formally called Operation Monarch, is now live across all platforms. From now until May 25h, Warzone players will be able to take part in this event in the pursuit of earning a number of different rewards. Once Operation Monarch comes to a close, though, this content will likely be retired for good.

When it comes to how this Godzilla and Kong event actually plays out in Warzone, matches feature 60-players in total with Resurgence rules in play. The game mode will be centered around a smaller area of the Caldera map, which means that action should be easier to come by.

As for Godzilla and Kong themselves, the two iconic monsters will be strolling around Caldera while these Warzone matches play out. Each monster can enter a "frenzied state" which will lead to them attacking everything in site. As this happens, players can then choose to take on Godzilla and Kong head-on, or they'll have to retreat and regroup. The event definitely sounds chaotic, but it should make for some great fun.

If you would like to find the full patch notes for this Operation Monarch update in Warzone, you can find them below.

Operation Monarch

This event contains 8 primary Challenges:

Challenge: Play Operation Monarch for 6 Hours Reward: Epic "Ancestral Skull" Charm



Challenge: Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Once Reward: Rare "Ancient Remains" Charm



Challenge: Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Three Times Reward: Rare "Monarch Eyes Only" Charm



Challenge: Deal 500,000 damage to Titans Reward: Rare "Concrete Jungle" Sticker



Challenge: Deal 135,000 total damage to Kong in Titan Frenzy Events Reward: Legendary "Team Godzilla" Emblem



Challenge: Deal 135,000 total damage to Godzilla in Titan Frenzy Events Reward: Legendary "Team Kong" Emblem



Challenge: Collect 3,000 Monarch Intel Reward: Epic "Skyline Crasher" Calling Card



Challenge: Place in the Top 15 twelve times Reward: Epic "One Will Fall" Spray



Complete all eight to receive a special "Ancient Rivalry" Marksman Rifle Blueprint.

Players can also receive other rewards just by playing including charms, Calling Cards, and Player Titles.

This is a 60-player match with a Resurgence rule set. A smaller section of Caldera will be marked for the first safe area, and outside of one massive twist, the rules are simple: Be the last team standing.

Key Gameplay Elements: