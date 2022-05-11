Call of Duty: Warzone Godzilla and Kong Event Now Live, Patch Notes Revealed
At long last, Call of Duty: Warzone's Godzilla vs Kong event, which is formally called Operation Monarch, is now live across all platforms. From now until May 25h, Warzone players will be able to take part in this event in the pursuit of earning a number of different rewards. Once Operation Monarch comes to a close, though, this content will likely be retired for good.
When it comes to how this Godzilla and Kong event actually plays out in Warzone, matches feature 60-players in total with Resurgence rules in play. The game mode will be centered around a smaller area of the Caldera map, which means that action should be easier to come by.
As for Godzilla and Kong themselves, the two iconic monsters will be strolling around Caldera while these Warzone matches play out. Each monster can enter a "frenzied state" which will lead to them attacking everything in site. As this happens, players can then choose to take on Godzilla and Kong head-on, or they'll have to retreat and regroup. The event definitely sounds chaotic, but it should make for some great fun.
If you would like to find the full patch notes for this Operation Monarch update in Warzone, you can find them below.
Operation Monarch
This event contains 8 primary Challenges:
- Challenge: Play Operation Monarch for 6 Hours
- Reward: Epic "Ancestral Skull" Charm
- Challenge: Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Once
- Reward: Rare "Ancient Remains" Charm
- Challenge: Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Three Times
- Reward: Rare "Monarch Eyes Only" Charm
- Challenge: Deal 500,000 damage to Titans
- Reward: Rare "Concrete Jungle" Sticker
- Challenge: Deal 135,000 total damage to Kong in Titan Frenzy Events
- Reward: Legendary "Team Godzilla" Emblem
- Challenge: Deal 135,000 total damage to Godzilla in Titan Frenzy Events
- Reward: Legendary "Team Kong" Emblem
- Challenge: Collect 3,000 Monarch Intel
- Reward: Epic "Skyline Crasher" Calling Card
- Challenge: Place in the Top 15 twelve times
- Reward: Epic "One Will Fall" Spray
Complete all eight to receive a special "Ancient Rivalry" Marksman Rifle Blueprint.
Players can also receive other rewards just by playing including charms, Calling Cards, and Player Titles.
This is a 60-player match with a Resurgence rule set. A smaller section of Caldera will be marked for the first safe area, and outside of one massive twist, the rules are simple: Be the last team standing.
Key Gameplay Elements:
-
Environmental Hazard: Titans
- Kong and Godzilla will patrol Caldera for the duration of the match directing attacks at threats and occasionally entering a frenzied state.
-
Public Event: Titan Frenzy
- Kong and Godzilla may become enraged and recklessly attack – referred to as a Titan Frenzy. Operators have two options:
(1) tactically run away from these dangerous creatures or,
(2) attempt to suppress them by dealing direct damage
The squad that deals the most damage to either Titan will automatically receive a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device. Runners-up will still earn Monarch Intel to count toward their special intel meter, whose final reward is a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device.
-
Resource: Monarch Intel
- Players will find Monarch Intel via Supply Boxes, special drops, and fallen enemies. Use this to charge a special meter that unlocks items such as Killstreaks and Loadout Drops, along with a unique and powerful Titan Killstreak reward for filling it up completely.
-
Killstreak: S.C.R.E.A.M. Device
Titan Sonic Communication Radar and Echolocation Array Module
- The S.C.R.E.A.M. Device is a Killstreak that grants its user one of two powers from the Titans: a heat ray breath from Godzilla or a ground pound from Kong. Once the attack type is chosen, the Operator can direct it toward anywhere on Caldera.
