How to Download Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available for everyone whether you own Modern Warfare or not, but the question of how to download Warzone has a different answer depending on if you own the main game. This new battle royale game is that’s both a mode in Modern Warfare and a standalone product was released first for Modern Warfare owners and launched a few hours later for everyone who didn’t have the game. There are no advantages to either group other than that first headstart though – though there is some DLC that’s only for one platform right now – so battle royale players are able to level the playing field by getting in some practice and maybe even a win or two.

Warzone went live for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net, at 8 a.m. PT for anyone who already owns Modern Warfare and went live at 12 p.m. PT for those who don’t have the game. There’s no platform exclusivity in place with Warzone, so everyone who owns the game played at the same time regardless of their platform, depending on whether you owned Modern Warfare.

With the downloads now live, Modern Warfare owners should expect to see an update available for their game. Warzone should then be found in the main menu of Modern Warfare on the card which previously said “Classified” and had a countdown ticking away the minutes until the game’s release. For those who don’t have the game, you’ll be able to find Warzone throughout whatever platform’s store you’re using. Warzone should be around a 20 GB download for those who have Modern Warfare while those who don’t have it will have to download anywhere between 83-101 GB to play.

You’ll need a Battle.net account to play on PC, but there’s of course no subscription service needed to play. Xbox One players need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play, but those on the PlayStation 4 don’t need PlayStation Plus.

Call of Duty’s new battle royale mode can fit 150 players in a match and has some unique systems in place. It’s got a cash system that lets people purchase Killstreaks and Loadouts and even find some Perks . If those resources aren’t enough to get you a win, you’ll at least have a second chance at victory by using the innovative Gulag system to get back into the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available across all platforms as a free-to-play battle royale game.