Call of Duty: Warzone: How to Turn Off Cross-Play

Over the last few years, cross-play has been of major interest to fans of online gaming. After all, gamers want to be able to play against their friends, and publishers support it because it helps increase the longevity of their games. However, not everyone seems to be infatuated with the concept. Call of Duty: Warzone players on console have been increasingly looking for ways to turn-off the function, as PC gamers have found multiple ways to cheat in the game. It's a band-aid on the overall problem, but it's rather easy for players to toggle the feature on-and-off in the game.

In order to turn-off cross-play in Call of Duty: Warzone, players must go into the Options menu. Once there, players will find a tab that reads "Account." In this tab, players will find the option to turn-off cross-play in the game. As a result, players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will only play against those who own that particular version of the game.

Since the game's release last month, Call of Duty: Warzone has become a very big success for Activision and Infinity Ward. Unfortunately, cheaters have made the game difficult to enjoy. To their credit, Infinity Ward seems intent on fixing the problem. Last week, the developer said that they have now banned more than 70,000 cheaters in the game. It's certainly a good start, at the very least.

We've now issued over 70,000 bans worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheaters. We're continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We'll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 13, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Infinity Ward's bannings have an impact on the overall issue. Online games like Call of Duty: Warzone can only continue to thrive if players feel like cheaters won't be an issue. Gamers can have short attention spans, and if Infinity Ward and Activision want to truly compete with other battle royale games on the market, the issue needs to be resolved sooner, rather than later. Fortunately, players have a work-around, but the trade-off means that players can only enjoy the game with those that own their specific console of choice.

