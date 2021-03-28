Call of Duty: Warzone Players Are Being Killed by Invisible Enemies

✖

Another major bug has started to plague some players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Given the severity of the issue to those that come across it, it's hopefully one that will be fixed relatively soon. Otherwise, if this bug remains in the free-to-play shooter for much longer, it could drastically ruin the competitive integrity of the game.

The newest bug in question involves players in Call of Duty: Warzone somehow turning invisible. While the root of the issue isn't known, the problem here is quite obvious. When players can't see others who are playing the game, they basically can get killed out of nowhere. One user on Reddit even uploaded their own clip of this bug happening to them on multiple occasions.

As of this writing, there's still a lot that we don't know about this new Warzone bug. Whether or not this is something that is affecting a larger number of players isn't really known. Furthermore, whether or not this is actually a bug or is instead a hack that some players are utilizing isn't understood either.

No matter what the truth is, though, this sadly isn't the first time that this has happened within Call of Duty: Warzone. A previous issue within the shooter allowed some players to turn invisible thanks to an odd workaround involving loadout drops. Luckily, Activision and Infinity Ward were pretty quick to fix that problem in the past. Hopefully, that will prove to be true with this new qualm as well.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently playable across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you'd like to stay in the loop for future updates on the game, you can follow our upcoming coverage right here.

Have you run into this issue for yourself yet in Call of Duty: Warzone? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]