Call of Duty: Warzone Statue Revealed

A few days ago, Call of Duty: Warzone players noticed a mysterious covered statue in front of Verdansk Stadium, and now Activision and Raven Software have officially pulled back the shroud: the statue is an in-game replica of the Call of Duty League trophy! The statue honors the Dallas Empire with the team's logo, while Verdansk Stadium will have banners depicting the members of the 2020 Championship-winning team. It's a great way to honor the winners, and the team seems pretty excited about it, too! Activision has released a video of their reaction, which can be found at the top of this page.

The update to the statue is set to go live today in Call of Duty: Warzone. Presumably, the statue and banners will be updated each year with the winners of Call of Duty League, but Activision has not confirmed whether or not that will be the case. Regardless, this is a very cool way of further tying League in with the game! In a press release, Activision referred to this as a "first-of-its-kind esports integration," and it stands as a real testament to the way that esports have changed the fabric of gaming.

Call of Duty: Warzone has found a massive amount of success since its release last year. The game has surpassed 100 million players, which means a lot of people are going to see the Dallas Empire roster in the game! It remains to be seen whether or not this promotion will lead to increased interest in Call of Duty League, but it could do just that. At the very least, the prospect of appearing in the game could make for a very exciting incentive for teams in Call of Duty League!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

