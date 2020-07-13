Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals Big Addition Is Coming to FAL

✖

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone leak suggests that the FAL could be getting a big upgrade. According to the leak, a new FAL attachment would make the semi-automatic weapon fully automatic. The leak comes from the @ModernWarzone Twitter account, which also shared an image of what the attachment might look like in the game. If the leak is to be believed, the attachment will be called the "Full-Auto Conversion." Readers should always take leaks like these with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made, but if it does prove to be correct, it could have a huge impact on the weapon's use in the game!

Top dawgs in #Warzone • Bruen

• FAL (There’s a full auto coming out)

• MP5

• Kilo

• Still the Grau 🥴 Honorable mentions: • M4

• MP7

• CR-57 AMAX

• PKM #CallOfDuty #ModernWarfare #Warzone #COD pic.twitter.com/uHB0G35Eya — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) July 11, 2020

Because this comes from a leaker, little additional information is known about the attachment, including how it might be unlocked in Warzone. Regardless of how it gets released, it will be interesting to see what kind of an impact it might have on the FAL's overall strengths, and on the game as a whole. The FAL is considered by some players to be one of the strongest weapons in Warzone, but it can also be difficult to wield effectively without a bit of practice. Whether or not any of that will change thanks to this new attachment remains to be seen!

Of course, Call of Duty: Warzone has seen a number of updates since its release back in March. The battle royale game has been a huge hit for Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software, prompting a steady stream of changes, both temporary and otherwise. Some of these have been received better than others, but it seems that the publisher and developers are dedicated to finding new ways to keep players engaged and returning. The leaked FAL attachment could be the next big thing to change-up the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the potential attachment for the FAL in Warzone? Are you currently a fan of the weapon? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.