Call of Duty: Warzone Players Furious Over "Broken" AUG Meta
Call of Duty: Warzone players are losing patience with the current AUG meta. It doesn't matter if you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PC, and it doesn't matter if you're a pro player, a content creator, or a casual player, chances are you've been getting absolutely lasered by players using and abusing the current AUG meta.
At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of when the game's next big gun balance update will drop, which means there's no word of when the AUG will be nerfed. And as you would expect, this silence is only amplifying the frustration of players. The AUG has been borderline broken for weeks, and it will probably be broken for at least a few more.
There hasn't been a meta this despised since the DMR-14 meta, which exhausted the patience of so many players in 2020 that it had to be nerfed several times. The AUG meta hasn't quite reached the levels of DMR-14 meta yet, but it's getting there.
Nickmercs Has Had Enough
"This is an ongoing, broken issue that happens in all games man," said the streamer of the AUG meta. "There's a gun to use and there's a meta where something takes over the game and everybody uses it, and once everybody caught up. The game is just a lot harder to play than it once was. "I did kinda want this. Here's the difference, I want it, I just don't want it for four to five months. I think they need to get to a point where they are pushing out updates for weapons. There are so many weapons in the game where they can buff things and nerf things at a much faster pace to give the game some more flow."
Timthetatman Has Also Had Enough
aug meta is worse than dmr meta— timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) March 24, 2021
How Is This Still Going On?
I cannot stress this enough - getting crossfired by an AUG or just playing against the AUG makes Warzone a terrible experience.
It blows my damn mind this has allowed been in the game for weeks. pic.twitter.com/rNawNGyJUA— KRNG ProReborn (@ProRebornYT) March 24, 2021
Done Until the Aug Is Fixed
Well warzone is so bad right now with the Aug I will not be returning to it until they fix this shit— K-DOTT (@kdottbrown) March 24, 2021
Two Bursts And You're Done
The current warzone meta takes no skill. You either get two bursted by an AUG or die because everyone has stopping power.— RAID ✘ 𝑀𝒮𝐵 (@msb___x) March 24, 2021
Not Balanced
WARZONE IS NOT BALANCED!!! i try the game after a while because i hated the dmr meta and now its the fuxking aug meta fuck— WILBUR 🇨🇺 (@WilberSuarez) March 24, 2021
Disgusted
This meta disgusts me... Not playing a second more of warzone until that aug is nerfed. Get your fucking game straight and stop ruining our experience @Activision @RavenSoftware #Warzone #CallofDutyWarzone— RoblarWZ (@RoblarWZ) March 24, 2021
Trash
The AUG/FFAR meta on warzone is so trash man smh— Gustavo Fring (@CobbloEscobar) March 24, 2021
Most OP Weapon in Warzone History?
Has the AUG overtaken the DMR as the most OP weapon in #warzone history?— Drew Modjeski (@drew_modjeski) March 24, 2021