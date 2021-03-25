Call of Duty: Warzone Players Furious Over "Broken" AUG Meta

Call of Duty: Warzone players are losing patience with the current AUG meta. It doesn't matter if you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PC, and it doesn't matter if you're a pro player, a content creator, or a casual player, chances are you've been getting absolutely lasered by players using and abusing the current AUG meta.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of when the game's next big gun balance update will drop, which means there's no word of when the AUG will be nerfed. And as you would expect, this silence is only amplifying the frustration of players. The AUG has been borderline broken for weeks, and it will probably be broken for at least a few more.

There hasn't been a meta this despised since the DMR-14 meta, which exhausted the patience of so many players in 2020 that it had to be nerfed several times. The AUG meta hasn't quite reached the levels of DMR-14 meta yet, but it's getting there.