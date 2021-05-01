Call of Duty: Warzone's Best Season 3 Loadout After AMAX Nerf Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone's upcoming update is about to nerf the AMAX. Right now, it remains to be seen how significant this nerf will be, but many players are already preparing for the nerf to knock it out of the current meta. If you've been relying on the AMAX lately, chances are you're going to need a new gun very soon. If this is the case, then you may want to check out the Krig-6, which according to popular streamer and Call of Duty: Warzone player, Nick ‘Nickmercs’ Kolcheff, will be the best gun in the game after the AMAX nerf.

Many players aren't looking forward to the upcoming update, largely due to the nerfs and buffs coming with it, but according to Nickmercs, it's good news, and exactly what he's been waiting for.

“It looks like they’re [Raven Software] trying to stay on top of the most-used guns in Warzone," said the streamer about the upcoming update. "So whatever everybody is rocking, whatever the percentages look like on their data end, they’re just going to keep hitting the top of the food chain. I’ve been asking for this kind of attention to the game for a long time."

In the current meta, the Krig-6 isn't at the top of the food chain, but it's not far off. And this is a big reason why Nickmercs expects it to be at the top soon because everything above it will get nerfed while it will remain unchanged.

Adding to this, the Krig-6 is pretty reliable and easy to pick up because it's accurate. And this latter bit can't be overstated, as it's crucial to assault rifles moving up the ladder in the meta.

If Nickmercs is right, and the Krig-6 becomes the new go-to gun, it won't stay like this for very long if the streamer gets his way. In the video above, Nickmercs notes he would love for updates complete with nerfs and buffs to regularly release and constantly keep the meta fresh. So far, Raven Software has been pretty slow in this regard, but this may be changing as more and more Activision studios are brought in to work on the free-to-play game.

