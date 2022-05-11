Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's Closed Alpha Has Begun

✖

A mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone was officially announced by Activision earlier this year, and the company has now confirmed that a closed alpha test has begun. The alpha is being referred to under the codename "Project Aurora," and there is currently no way for players to sign-up to participate. Instead, the alpha test will be available through direct invitation only, as Activision looks to identify any potential issues and perform stress tests. While this might be disappointing to those that want to participate, it should give fans an idea of how far along Warzone mobile is.

"The game is still in development, and we are in the midst of our first gameplay test in the Project Aurora Closed Alpha. The Closed Alpha is limited in size and with it we are looking to simply start to improve tuning, stress test matches, identify and fix bugs, as well as collect feedback and insights on all aspects of the game as new features come online," a blog post from the company reads.

The blog goes on to say that "only a small number of participants are needed" for this current stage of development. Call of Duty fans won't be missing out on too much, though, as no progress from the alpha build will be transferable to the final game. The content in this build is also subject to change, so it's difficult to say how much this version of the game will be reflective of the final product.

While Call of Duty fans are understandably eager for information on the new mobile version of Warzone, Activision has promised that updates will become much more frequent as development ramps-up. Hopefully, the alpha tests will go well, and some details will start to emerge in the near future. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently and hope they get an opportunity to participate in the alpha! In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Call of Duty: Warzone right here.

