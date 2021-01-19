✖

A new Call of Duty report has bad news for Modern Warfare fans. It's a great time to be a Call of Duty fan. Not only is a new installment releasing every year, but Warzone is being regularly updated with new content and supported with constant patches. However, it's not all good times, at least not for Modern Warfare fans hoping to see Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer remastered and released, because, according to a prominent industry insider, it's not, at least not anytime soon.

Over on Twitter, prominent Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson was recently asked about the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. Replying, Henderson didn't say much, but noted it's "not happening anytime soon." Unfortunately, Henderson doesn't divulge why he says this, and thus, at the moment, it's unclear how much of this inside information vs. personal opinion. However, given Henderson's reputation, the former is presumably at least a part of the equation.

With how popular Warzone is, and with a new Call of Duty releasing every year with multiplayer, it makes sense to hold back Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's remastered multiplayer, especially if Infinity Ward is working on a remake of the game, which it likely is.

When Activision remastered Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, it remastered both the campaign and the multiplayer. It also remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but so far, only its campaign, and it looks like that's not changing anytime soon.

