Call of Duty: Warzone Is Adding a New 200-Player Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone is about to get just a little bit wilder tonight with the addition of a new 200-player, limited-time battle royale mode. Activision revealed that a new update for Call of Duty's Season 4 will fundamentally change the game for a limited time, adding 50 extra players to the game's battle royale experience. Additionally, Modern Warfare players will have access to a new map, Warzone players can grab a new piece of gear, and more.

"With this update, Verdansk will now be able to hold up to 200 players in Battle Royale Quads. That means 50 Quads of Operators fighting each other and the encroaching circle collapse," the blog post covering tonight's update reads in part. "This new player count makes Warzone an even bigger Battle Royale experience, so get ready to drop in alongside 199 other members of this millions-strong community to cause havoc!"

As for other Warzone additions, the blog post has more details, but players will be able to find Supply Run Contracts in the game to receive discounts at Buy Stations, play the new (and previously revealed) Juggernaut Royale mode, and pick up the Spotter Scope, a reusable scope without glint. Also, the Modern Warfare map is Cheshire Park. As is typical for these major updates, expect a giant download of between 22 and 36 GB, though the resulting file size shouldn't be much larger than current for Modern Warfare players and, according to Infinity Ward, a smaller overall digital footprint for Warzone players.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available, free to play, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 is now live in both games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Call of Duty: Warzone right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.