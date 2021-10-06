New Call of Duty: Warzone Images Reveals Destroyed Downtown and Stadium

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 6 is set to debut later this week, and when it does, players can expect some changes to Verdansk. Activision has released new images of the battle royale map, and it seems that the city has seen heavy damage. Last week, Activision released a new trailer for the season, in which Stitch sets off multiple bombs throughout Verdansk. It seems that the resulting explosions have led to major destruction around the city and stadium, which should make for some interesting changes for Warzone players when the new season goes live!

New images of the Verdansk map have been shared by the @WarzoneQG Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone will begin on October 7th at 12 a.m. EST, so players don’t have much longer to wait to check out these changes to Verdansk for themselves. In addition to the map changes, players can expect to see a lot of new content, including new weapons, a new Battle Pass, and a Halloween event called “The Haunting.” That event will begin on October 19th.

It will be interesting to see if these map changes will be enough to satisfy players that have grown tired of Verdansk! One of the most common complaints among Warzone fans has been the fact that the map has gotten a bit stale. Dr Disrespect has even said that it has “made the game a joke at this point.” A new Pacific map for Warzone will release alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard next month, so these changes will just have to be enough for fans in the meantime. Hopefully, the destruction caused in Verdansk will make this season stand out a bit more, and make the next few weeks more enjoyable for players.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

