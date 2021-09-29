Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 Trailer Teases Destruction of Verdansk, New Operator

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 is just around the corner, and Activision has debuted an all-new trailer to build up some hype. In the trailer, we get a lot of interesting hints at things to come, including the fate of Russell Adler. Adler looks to be in very rough shape, but ready to bring the fight to Stitch! Rumors have suggested that Alex Mason will be the game’s next Operator, and the trailer’s conclusion adds quite a bit of credence to that theory. However, Activision has not directly confirmed that, as of this writing.

The new trailer for Call of Duty Season 6 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1442961615997997056

For those unfamiliar with Alex Mason, the character made his debut in the first Call of Duty: Black Ops as the game’s protagonist. Since then, Mason has appeared in a number of Call of Duty games, including Black Ops Cold War as a supporting character. Some players responded to the Tweet above questioning why Mason didn’t have a bigger presence in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone prior to this. Regardless of the rationale, it looks like the character will be back in a big way!

Mason’s presence in the trailer is interesting, but we also get to see explosions in Verdansk, as well. The release of Call of Duty: Vanguard will see a new map added to Call of Duty: Warzone, and it looks like Activision is setting things up for a change of scenery soon. Of course, for some players, the change from Verdansk to the Pacific map can’t come soon enough! Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 6 will debut on October 7th, so hopefully we’ll have some answers in the near future.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!