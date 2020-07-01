Call of Duty: Warzone Players Are Torn Over 200 Player Quads

The latest update for Call of Duty: Warzone made a major change to Quads with the addition of 50 more players. Solos, Duos, and Trios still feature just 150 players, but Quads now boast a staggering 200 in total. It's a pretty significant change for the mode, and it seems that Warzone players aren't quite sure what to make of it, just yet. Some seem to love the extra challenge, while others would prefer to see Raven Software and Infinity Ward change it back. It will be interesting to see if those opinions change as players get accustomed to the increase!

Are you a fan of 200 player Quads in Call of Duty: Warzone? Or would you prefer to see it changed back? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Call of Duty: Warzone!