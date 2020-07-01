Call of Duty: Warzone Players Are Torn Over 200 Player Quads
The latest update for Call of Duty: Warzone made a major change to Quads with the addition of 50 more players. Solos, Duos, and Trios still feature just 150 players, but Quads now boast a staggering 200 in total. It's a pretty significant change for the mode, and it seems that Warzone players aren't quite sure what to make of it, just yet. Some seem to love the extra challenge, while others would prefer to see Raven Software and Infinity Ward change it back. It will be interesting to see if those opinions change as players get accustomed to the increase!
Are you a fan of 200 player Quads in Call of Duty: Warzone? Or would you prefer to see it changed back? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Call of Duty: Warzone!
Some already seem to hate it...
200 warzone is garbage— Ryan Stewart (@RStew14) July 1, 2020
prevnext
...while others are enjoying it!
200 player warzone is very fun.— Hannah Kujo (@StanVioletE) July 1, 2020
Oh and the gulag is entirely marksman/snipers. fun
prevnext
And there are those who would prefer the game was left alone entirely.
200 man warzone is terrible. And the new gulag weapons are terrible. Stop doing weird shit and just change the map a bit...— ⚡️🖤 (@metalcoregaymer) July 1, 2020
prevnext
It certainly ups the intensity.
I feel like #warzone 200 Quads really deliver on the promise of those call of duty commercials with all the celebrities.— Made Mage (@amademage) July 1, 2020
prevnext
There's an increased difficulty, too!
Most difficult things in life :
1a. Giving birth (I would imagine)— Mark (@leonard23_) July 1, 2020
1b. Winning a 200 man Warzone Battle Royal.
prevnext
Hectic is a good way of putting it.
200 warzone lobby is hectic— 🎒 (@nineabbi) July 1, 2020
prevnext
It will be interesting to see if opinions change over time.
200 man lobbies on warzone is just not even fun— MikeDocherty (@ItzMikeDocherty) July 1, 2020
prevnext
Of course, there have been some technical issues frustrating players, too.
prev @CallofDuty
BR 200 is too many for warzone. Right now the servers cant handle
it
@CallofDuty BR 200 is too many for warzone. Right now the servers cant handle it— C (@ImmaBeCJ) July 1, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.