Call of Duty: Warzone Players Want Trios Back

The start of Season 3 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare welcomed bigger team sizes to the game when Quads were added to create teams of four, but it came at the cost of the game’s Trios mode. Infinity Ward removed the Trios mode from the playlist options when Quads arrived which means players now have to either play in teams of four or play Solos to try and win on their own. Some players have enjoyed the Quads mode since its arrival, but many are asking for Trios to be brought back alongside the new mode.

Alternate game modes are constantly added to battle royale games, so it was no surprise when Quads and the Solos mode from before were added to Warzone. What was surprising though was the fact that Trios were removed since nothing got taken away when Solos was added as an alternate playlist.

Since the Trios mode that Warzone started with was removed, players have been asking for it to make a return. There’s no guarantee that it’ll stay gone for good nor is there one that it’ll make a return, but it’s evident players at least want the option to play Trios.

Some of the issues players have brought up with not having Trios enabled is that they’re having a hard time filling out a Quads game with a full team. If they go in at a disadvantage without a full team or even if they do have a full squad, some have referenced the ever present battle royale problem of keeping a group of randoms together in one spot instead of having people split off on their own throughout the whole match.

Warzone is supposedly adding a Duos mode sooner rather than later, so perhaps Warzone players who miss Trios will find the Duos mode fills that void. Until that possibly happens, you can check out just a few of the responses to Season 3’s removal of Trios below as players request its return.

Were Trios Perfect?

COD really ruining warzone with only being able to play quads or solos. The trios were perfect. Way too much going on with 4 people lol. Got 70 people left in the last couple circles. 🙄🙄 — Jake (@hauserjake) April 9, 2020

Best Played With Trios

Season 3 Warzone thoughts before bed:



-Looting variety is much better

-Quads isn’t bad but Warzone is best played with Trios

-Sound is much better

-People complain a lot and the game is VERY GOOD



😊 gn — luke peacock (@knuxy_) April 8, 2020

Some Issues Without Trios

Warzone needs Duos and Trios adding asap, it’s either you play solos or go in as a 2/3 at a disadvantage — GCIIMessi (@GCIIMessi) April 8, 2020

A Bit Disappointing

I’m glad that they’ve added quads to Warzone but it’s a little disappointing that they’ve removed Trios 😟 I assume they’ve done it to help with queue times#Warzone — Code: Argie8YT (@Argie8YT) April 8, 2020

Petitions Already Starting

Bring Back Trios and Add Duos

Quads on warzone is toxic bring back trios and add duos — Nicholas Dayea (@nkdayea) April 8, 2020

Harder to Win?

U guys ruined Warzone with the quads and no Duos in it. You guys even removed the trios. How is it possible to win when you are with 2 persons?? —  (@Robstert) April 8, 2020

