Call of Duty: Warzone Adds Solos

Last week, Activision finally released Call of Duty: Warzone, the previously leaked battle royale game. While downloads for the game are off to a record-breaking start, fans have already come up with a number of requests to improve the game. Perhaps the most highly-requested of these has been solos. When the game was released, players were automatically put into teams of three, but many fans wanted to take on the game's 150 player lobbies on their own. Well, just one week after the game's release, developer Infinity Ward has answered those requests, as solos are now available in the game!

In addition to solos mode, Infinity Ward is also hard at work on other options for players. According to the developer, testing has begun in-house for teams of four to five players, as well. Additionally, support for 200 player lobbies is also in the works. As of this writing, there is no release window for these additions, but given the stealth release of solos mode, it seems likely fans won't have an idea when to expect these additions until they are made available.

Giving fans an incentive to keep playing is a key part of the success of any battle royale game. Infinity Ward and Activision are clearly determined to support Call of Duty: Warzone in a big way moving forward, and the swift release of solos mode is certainly more proof of that. If the game is going to be able to compete against battle royale games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, it will be important for Activision and Infinity Ward to continue doing just that.

Take Verdansk on by yourself. Solos is now live in #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/NniV27pvLt — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 17, 2020

Of course, the timing of solos mode's release couldn't be better, with many gamers currently in self-quarantine. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many people in-doors, gamers are spending a lot of time enjoying their favorite games, and using online multiplayer as a method of social interaction. With many developers and publishers implementing work-from-home policies, it's hard to say whether or not Activision and Infinity Ward will be able to release more updates in the near future, so solos mode could be the last update for the game for a little while.

Have you played Call of Duty: Warzone? Are you looking forward to playing solos mode?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.