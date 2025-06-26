New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Brings Back Fan-Favorite Mode

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released that will bring back a classic playlist that fans have been dying to see return. Call of Duty is one of the best franchises out there for something that is easy to pick up and play and get a rush of dopamine. A lot of shooters have attempted to emulate it, but no one has really achieved the same success as Call of Duty. It’s like video game fast food, it’s very quick and easy, but over the years, Call of Duty has started to frustrate some players with its skill-based matchmaking and hardcore players that make them game feel sweaty and unbalanced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some players have claimed they’ve jumped off of Call of Duty due to how intense matches were getting and feeling like they couldn’t play for fun. It was too competitive and intense. As a result, Call of Duty: Warzone introduced a new “casuals” playlist which featured a mix of bots and real players, allowing players to play the game more comfortably and also utilize the mode for things like getting a better understanding of the game, camo grinding, and more. Some players didn’t like this mode because it was too easy or simple and felt like it didn’t actually solve the issue with aggressive matchmaking, though.

Call of Duty: Warzone Brings Back Regular Solos

As a result, Warzone has brought back the regular solos playlist in addition to casual solos. This will allow players more choice in what kind of pacing they want in Warzone now, but Activision revealed that 3x more players tried solos when it was just the casual playlist and that regular solos was the least played mode out of all the Warzone playlists. That last point isn’t particularly surprising as it’s a lot harder to play by yourself and is more fun with friends, but it is interesting that more people were willing to try it when it had bots.

NEWS: BR Regular Solos, alongside Casual Solos, will return in Warzone starting today as part of continued playlist testing.



Activision says Casual Solos led to 3x more players trying Solos mode, and that BR Regular Solos in Warzone was consistently the least played playlist. pic.twitter.com/rBwP6Zywoe — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 26, 2025

Activision is continuing to do playlist testing for Warzone to find out what works best for players and what demands they can meet. Call of Duty has attempted to be more transparent with its players about how it makes the decisions that it does, though it doesn’t always seem to matter because players will get upset regardless. The fact of the matter is that when a franchise is this big and appeals to so many people, including people not in online echo chambers, it’s hard to really please everyone, but at least there’s an effort from Activision to make it happen.