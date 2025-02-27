Call of Duty: Warzone Testing Matches with 150 Players

Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in gaming, and players have numerous ways to play. There are the mainline games, with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 being the most recent and current game, but there are also Call of Duty: Warzone and the ever-popular Call of Duty: Zombies. To maintain its status as one of the most popular battle royale games, Raven Software and Activision are always adding content and trying out new ideas. Some of these have been successful, while others have been tested and retired. A new change has been announced, and players will start to see it in effect immediately in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The announcement comes from Raven Software, one of the developers of Call of Duty: Warzone. Fans can expect a big change, but it may only be temporary depending on testing.

You may notice something a little different starting today. 👀



In preparation for future updates, we will begin intermittently testing 150 players across standard Battle Royale playlists.



We will be closely monitoring player feedback, performance, and overall impact on match… — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 27, 2025

In a major update, Raven Software has announced it will begin testing Call of Duty: Warzone with 150 players, greatly increasing the player count. This will certainly increase the intensity, thrill, and chaos of the game. Both veterans and newcomers to Call of Duty: Warzone will appreciate the action-packed change.

This will not affect Ranked Play, meaning players can rest easy without worrying about how this will affect them there. Raven Software and Activision may make this change when the new player count has been finalized, but during the testing period, players will only see 100 combatants dropping on the map.

This move may be an attempt to differentiate Call of Duty: Warzone from other battle royales, with most only having 100 players in a match. Call of Duty: Warzone launched with only 100 players, but has toyed with the idea of increasing the player count before. This would be a permanent change if the developers go through with it. It may also be a secondary playlist available with the standard 100-player playlist.

Call of Duty: Warzone is the battle royale version of the series, often rotating maps and themes. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded added the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and more. Fans have been theorizing that the Verdansk map would return to Call of Duty: Warzone, and this new reveal has fans believing it will rejoin once the 150-player count is official.

call of duty: Warzone verdansk map.

It remains to be seen how this change will affect Call of Duty: Warzone, and whether it will stay for good. Players are encouraged to participate in the testing phase and share their feedback with Raven Software and Activision. Raven Software did indicate this test would be for future updates, so its success or failure could determine future content for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Those who do not want to participate in the 150-player test will either need to play a different game mode or opt into Ranked Play. There was no indication of how long the testing period will last outside of Raven Software’s intent to monitor it over the next weeks.