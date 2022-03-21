Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals Season 2 Reloaded Details

Later this week, Call of Duty: Warzone players will get the chance to check out Season 2 Reloaded, which will see a number of exciting changes. Activision claims that Rebirth Island Reinforced will result in the map getting the “biggest update since original release.” When Reloaded drops, the map’s Stronghold and Prison Yard will be altered, and there will be a new point of interest: the Docks. In addition to the map changes, players can look forward to new and returning modes, features, and rewards. All in all, it’s looking pretty exciting, and it’s all set to appear in the game starting on March 23rd.

This season, players can look forward to the following modes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rebirth Resurgence Solos– A variant of Rebirth Resurgence, players will already have their rebirth meter activated at the start. The meter can be recharged over time.

Rebirth Payload– A team-based mode where players must escort or stop trucks on one of three preset routes.

Rebirth Blood Money– A variant of Plunder where players receive a big payout for taking out other players, regardless of how much money they have.

At launch, players can also take part in the Rebirth Reinforced Event, which is a community-based experience that will have an impact on the overall map. By completing challenges, players also earn new cosmetics, and a whole lot of XP, as well. The first task will center on the community reaching a certain number of kills. Once that number has been achieved, players that took part will receive 25,000 XP, and the island’s Weapon Trade Stations will be unlocked. By completing all the tasks from the event, participants will obtain the Legendary “Toxic Heavy” LMG Blueprint. More events will be held over the coming weeks, unlocking additional features on the island.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the new update for Call of Duty: Warzone? Are you looking forward to Season 2 Reloaded? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!