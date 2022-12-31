Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Resurgence Map Reportedly Coming Very Soon

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Resurgence map may be on the way very soon. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is here and while it's very popular in terms of player count, the game made a lot of changes that fans were very unhappy with. It's a far more tactical game with quick TTK, slower matches, a bigger map, and an emphasis on using all of your resources to survive. It's a much more expansive game and not everyone is vibing with it, especially because some just want to have fast-paced games. One of the ways that was an option in the first game was through Rebirth Island and Resurgence mode. The mode allowed players to respawn within a minute or so of dying so long as they had one teammate still alive. As the game neared the end, the respawn option became disabled with the exception of buy stations. The map was also very compact and ensured players were constantly fighting or near a fight.

It seems like there's a chance we could get a new Resurgence map very soon in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. According to Insider Gaming, two sources have claimed that the new map and mode will be available in the game during season 2. The second season is expected to begin on February 1st, though it's unclear if the map and mode will be available that day or arrive later in the season. We also don't know much about the map itself, except for the fact that a leaked image of the map seemed to indicate that Castle from Call of Duty: World at War would be included on it. However, nothing has been confirmed.

We'll likely have to wait until the end of January to know for certain if Resurgence is coming. Resurgence originally took about 7 months to get added to the original Call of Duty: Warzone, but it was a completely new game and things had to be made from scratch. It's likely this map and mode has been in the works for quite some time now and was being planned as post-launch support for the battle royale.

