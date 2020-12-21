Call of Duty: Warzone Cutscene Teases the Arrival of Soap

There’s no doubt about it that Soap is one of the most popular characters in the history of Call of Duty. Despite being so beloved though, Infinity Ward and Activision opted not to include the character in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and instead merely teased his arrival in the game’s final moments. Fortunately, it looks as though we’re finally going to get our first look at this newly realized version of Soap in short order thanks to Warzone.

Discovered by YouTube Channel Geeky Pastimes, the conclusion to this season’s story in Call of Duty: Warzone teases that Soap will be added to the multiplayer shooter quite soon. The tease comes about after players collect all of the intel scattered throughout Verdansk. Upon doing so, you’ll then be able to pursue Zakhaev, one of the main antagonists of Modern Warfare, and shut down his attempt to destroy the region with a nuke.

Once this is completed, a cutscene plays that features Captain Price, Ghost, and all of the other Modern Warfare Operators that are present in Warzone. Price then begins talking on his radio to Soap who says that things are getting pretty dire at his current location. Price responds by telling Soap to stay where he's at before he and the rest of the Modern Warfare Operators dive off a ledge and begin making their way towards him.

Obviously, this cutscene confirms that Soap will indeed be joining Call of Duty: Warzone as one of the game’s Operators soon enough. If you’ve been following along with our coverage of Warzone here at ComicBook.com though, you’ll know that this isn’t too shocking. Soap’s addition as an Operator in Warzone leaked a few days back, so we have had a good idea that this was set to transpire. Shane Sparks is said to also be the next Operator who should be rolling out in proximity to Soap.

And if you needed even more proof about Soap's forthcoming addition, well, the character's bundle has already leaked online. Reported by Charlie Intel, Soap is getting his own Operator bundle that will retail for 2400 COD points. He comes equipped with a few legendary weapons and also a mission to complete that will allow you to unlock some skin variants.

For now, it’s still unknown when Soap will specifically be added to Call of Duty: Warzone, but it shouldn’t be too far off. Until then, you can play Warzone right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can also continue following all of our coverage on the title right here.

So how do you feel about Soap finally making his way into Call of Duty: Warzone? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12 with your thoughts.

