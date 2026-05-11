PlayStation Releases Free Uncharted PSN Downloads for PS4 and PS5

PlayStation has released some new free Uncharted PSN downloads. As you may know, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End turned 10-years-old yesterday. Yesterday was a Sunday, though, so PlayStation did not have anything to celebrate. Today, it has remedied this with a special anniversary celebration, complete with some free PSN downloads available for PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and PS5 Pro users. And as far as we can tell, the free downloads are a permanent fixture of PSN, as PlayStation and Naughty Dog make no mention of a limited window to grab the freebies.

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Big Uncharted fans, and, in particular, big Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End fans, can specifically grab, for free, a brand new Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PlayStation 5 Welcome hub background. Obviously, this particular freebie is limited to the PS5, as the Welcome hub is limited to the PS5. On top of this, the PS4 already has a few Uncharted themes. For those that do not know, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a remastered PS5 bundle of both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a standalone expansion for it. In addition to this, there are four new Uncharted 4-themed avatars available on the PlayStation Store for both PS5 and PS4 users. Unfortunately, none of the avatars feature Nathan Drake or any other character from the series.

A Hint at Uncharted’s Return?

It’s somewhat odd for PlayStation and Naughty Dog to celebrate a series that has more or less been dormant for a decade. There was a recent rumor that Uncharted 5 was in the works, but this rumor has not been substantiated by additional reporting. Meanwhile, we know Naughty Dog is hard at work on Heretic: The Intergalactic Prophet, which still doesn’t have a release date. Once this is done, the studio could return to the series, but it could also make a sequel to its brand new game or make The Last of Us 3. To this end, it always felt like if Nathan Drake was going to return, it would be at a new studio. Whatever the case, if the series is going to continue to sit on ice, celebrating this anniversary in a fairly major way is odd.

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In addition to the new PSN freebies, Naughty Dog has released a new “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Nolan North’s 10th Anniversary Message to Fans” video on YouTube. For those who do not know, Nolan North is the actor behind Nathan Drake. This video can be seen above.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.