Stellar Blade 2 Reveal Is Coming Sooner Than Expected, Teases Dev

The reveal of Stellar Blade 2 has been teased by developer Shift Up, and it seems that it will be coming even sooner than anticipated. Since its release in 2024, Stellar Blade has gone on to become quite a big success. So much so, in fact, that Shift Up has indicated for over a year that it is already working on a sequel to its hit action game. And while the launch window for Stellar Blade 2 is still unknown, Shift Up has now made clear that it’s planning to show off the title somewhat soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Detailed in its latest earnings release, Shift Up announced that its sequel to Stellar Blade will be revealed “within the year.” This wording indicates that Stellar Blade 2 should be shown off to the public in some capacity over the next 12 months, which would put its announcement taking place at some time before May 2027. Although this announcement of Stellar Blade 2 is exciting to hear about, there’s no guarantee that the game itself will launch soon after, as it may still be a few years down the road.

Speaking more to its current progress on Stellar Blade 2, Shift Up added that work on the game is going well. It also happened to mention that Stellar Blade 2 will be self-published by Shift Up, which means that PlayStation likely won’t be partnering with the studio this time around. This also suggests that Stellar Blade 2 could come to more platforms this time around, notably Xbox and Nintendo hardware, as its predecessor was only a PS5 console exclusive due to being published by PlayStation.

“Development of the next Stellar Blade title is progressing smoothly, on track to meet our targeted quality standards,” Shift Up wrote. “Notably, starting with this next title, Shift Up will transition to a first-party service model. This will allow us to lead marketing strategies that fully reflect the distinctive identity of the IP, and we expect to communicate the unique appeal of its universe to players more directly and effectively. Building on the strong fandom and evergreen IP status established by the first Stellar Blade, we are formulating an optimal go-to-market strategy designed to maximize sales and reach a broad global audience from day one.”

Outside of Stellar Blade 2, Shift Up is also working on the mysterious Project Spirits, which is poised to launch at some point next year. The company shared that more information on Project Spirits will be coming about later in 2026. Whenever this news and the Stellar Blade 2 reveal finally do emerge, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!