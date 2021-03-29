Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals Great News for Console Players

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone has revealed some amazing news that virtually all players will appreciate. Specifically, Infinity Ward and Activision have announced that they will finally be shrinking the overall file size for the popular free-to-play shooter by a fair amount. However, in order to receive this much-requested new feature, you'll have to go through a rather lengthy ordeal.

Alongside revealing the future roadmap of content coming to Call of Duty: Warzone today, it was announced that all iterations of the game will be shrunk down in a new update that is coming about later this week. In total, those on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will see their file size shrink by 10.9GB, or 30.6GB if they have the game downloaded in tandem with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Those on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S will then have their download sizes shrunk by 14.2GB, or 33.6GB with Modern Warfare. And those on PC will be slimming down by either 11.8GB or 30.6GB.

Although all players will surely appreciate this change on Call of Duty: Warzone, those playing on consoles are sure to get the most use out of it. Considering how limited space is on some Xbox and PlayStation platforms, the ability to take up less space in any capacity is greatly beneficial.

While this is all fantastic news in its own right, there is a pretty major caveat with this situation. The update that is required to download in order to apply this smaller file size will be over 50GB in total, which is incredibly massive, to say the least. PlayStation and PC players will have to download 52GB of data, while those on Xbox platforms will have to download close to 58GB. It seems that in order to shrink the size of the game, Infinity Ward needed to do a whole lot of heavy lifting behind the scenes which is likely the reason for this massive download size.

As for when you can expect this new update to arrive, it's slated to roll out tomorrow on March 30th at 11:00pm PDT. If you don't already have auto-downloads turned on for your Warzone platform of choice, I would highly encourage you to set that up so that the update can download overnight while you snooze.

