Call of Duty: Warzone Update Changes 2 Weapons, Patch Notes Revealed

Another update for Call of Duty: Warzone dropped this week from Raven Software to further shake up the balance of the game's loot pool. This time, however, only two different weapons were adjusted: The NZ-41 assault rifle and the H4 Blixen submachine gun, both of which come from Call of Duty: Vanguard. These weapon adjustments were the only real changes made, but the same update did include a bundle of bugfixes, too, to take care of some lingering problems.

Given that the update only touched on the limited weapon changes and the bugfixes, the patch notes were pretty brief. With that in mind, you can find those changes below starting with the bugfixes and then the weapon adjustments as well as some context from Raven Software regarding what this change means for the NZ-41.

Bugfixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera/Fortune's Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the Pay Respects Challenge to summon more Zombies than intended.

Fixed an issue causing the Cash Extraction Public Event mercenary AI to tunnel vision Trophy Systems.

Fixed another issue causing the out-of-bounds audio and visual warning on Fortune's Keep to remain stuck on screen during the pre-match lobby.

Fixed an issue in the Plunder mode causing Players eliminated in Storage Town to respawn over Village.

Fixed an issue causing Tac Map icons to overlap with POI names.

Fixed an issue causing certain Kali Sticks (MW) Blueprint variants to deal more damage than intended.

Fixed visual and audio issues caused by Fighter Plane bullet impacts/explosions.

NZ-41 (VG)

Recoil Recovery decreased by 20%

Recoil Recovery is the speed in which the screen attempts to return to center after firing each shot. The result of this change is a noticeable difference in recoil intensity for the NZ-41 (VG) and was originally intended to be paired with the last update to the Weapon's recoil.

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags

Recoil Control Penalty now increased to -10%

H4 Blixen (VG)