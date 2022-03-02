Call of Duty: Warzone Update Makes One Popular Gun Worse

A new Call of Duty: Warzone is live on all platforms, or more specifically, via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update, developer Raven Software has gone ahead and provided the patch notes for the update, which, most notably, reveal that one of the game’s more popular guns has been nerfed. In addition to this, the patch notes also reveal and detail the various bug fixes that have been made to the game.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what the file size of the update is platform to platform. That said, after downloading it, if you notice something about he XM4 (BOCW), it’s because the gun has been nerfed. You can read more about this nerf via the patch notes below:

MODES

Vanguard Royale Adjustments – COMING MARCH 3RD! We have been happy with the response to the Vanguard Royale LTM and are releasing further balancing refinements this week based on your feedback on the gameplay experience to date. When Vanguard Royale re-enters the Playlist rotation for all squad sizes tomorrow, March 3rd, you can expect the following changes:

Core Player health will be increased to 150, up from 100 — Including Armor, Players will now have a total health pool of 300, up from 250. We agree with the feedback that the Time-to-Kill (TTK) has crept beyond the sweet spot and hope that this adjustment will improve Player experience and sentiment. This change comes parallel to additional Weapon balancing that remains a key focus for the team.

UAV’s are now available in Buy Stations for $9,000, up from $6,000. We’ve seen both sides of feedback with the previous change to remove UAV’s wholesale from Buy Stations; some players liking the more traditional battle royale pacing, whilst others missing the ability to more readily push a team in the mid-game. We are excited by this compromise where UAV’s will remain accessible but less inclined to be so readily exploitable.

Our goal with both of these changes is to deliver a more balanced, fair and engaging experience. We will continue to monitor the impact of these changes and make additional updates where required.

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Players to get stuck while proning underneath certain environmental elements such as stairs.

Fixed an issue with elements at Chemical Factory to improve system performance and reduce hitching.

Fixed an issue causing the Wade Bundled Up Operator Skin to appear headless.

Fixed an issue causing the Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) VDD 189mm Short Barrel to incorrectly affect Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue causing the Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Queen’s 705mm Royal Barrel to bypass its intended Damage Falloff.

Fixed an issue causing optics on the Sniper Rifle Alpha (VG) Baltic Blueprint to appear opaque.

Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to penetrate Riot Shields.

Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to be applied to certain Melee Weapons.

Fixed an issue causing Nebula V Rounds to lack a visual effect when used with various Launchers.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder images and descriptions to appear in various Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder descriptions to appear for the Whitley (VG) Camo Unlock Challenges.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on the Party tab of the Social menu.

Fixed an issue causing certain restricted Operators to be usable in Vanguard Royale modes.

Fixed an issue causing the Bomber Plane ADS UI to remain stuck on the Player screen when landing the plane while holding ADS.

WEAPONS

XM4 (BOCW) – Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.33, down from 1.5

Call of Duty: Warzone is available via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on Warzone and all things COD, click here.